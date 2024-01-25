Tomorrowland, the world’s largest dance music festival, announced its powerhouse lineup for 2024. A musical pilgrimage to Boom, Belgium, is anticipated for thousands of fans as the festival takes over for two consecutive weekends – July 19 to 21 and July 26 to 28.

The lineup boasts an array of over 400 artists, featuring musical titans like Swedish House Mafia, Tale of Us, Alesso, Bonobo, Dom Dolla, The Blessed Madonna, REZZ, Deadmau5 performing as REZZMAU5, David Guetta, Solomun b2b Four Tet, Eliza Rose, and hundreds more.

Special events include a curated lineup at the Freedom stage by Italian duo Tale of Us on July 21 and July 28. The stage is set to include artists such as Anyma, Argy, Chris Avantgarde, Kevin de Vries, MRAK, Olympe, and others.

One of the festival’s highlights is expected to be the “Symphony of Unity,” a unique collaboration that melds electronic and classical music – composed especially for Tomorrowland. Tomorrowland has become synonymous with pushing the envelope, and this year is no exception. Celebrating 20 years, the 2024 theme will be centered around “LIFE.” The festival draws in 400,000 attendees from 200 countries over its two weekends and has 16 stages.

Fans looking to experience Tomorrowland can pre-register for the Worldwide Pre-Sale on the event’s official website until Friday, January 26. Worldwide ticket sales begin on Saturday, February 3. Fans can also score tickets by heading over to Stubhub.

A full lineup of artists can be found below: