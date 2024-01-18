Iconic entertainer Tony Orlando is set to bid farewell to his 63-year touring career with a series of final concerts across North America.

The announcement, made on January 15, reveals Orlando’s Farewell Concerts will kick off with three consecutive nights at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas starting on January 19. The tour will include stops in Niagara Falls, Des Plaines and St. Charles, and Atlantic City, wrapping-up in Uncasville, Connecticut, where Orlando will deliver his last live performance on March 22 at Mohegan Sun’s 10,000-seat arena.

Mohegan Sun holds special significance for Orlando and has been chosen to host his last live performance – the show on March 22 will mark his 65th appearance at the venue over 23 years. In 2010, Orlando was inducted into Mohegan Sun’s Walk Of Fame.

“I am so honored that my last concert will be at my favorite venue on Earth, Mohegan Sun Arena,” Orlando said.

The decision to conclude his touring career comes at the age of 79, with Orlando citing the challenges of travel and his advancing age as contributing factors. In an interview with Billboard, he expressed, “I still hit the ball, I just can’t run the bases!!!”

Orlando continued to emphasize his desire to channel his creative energies into new ventures, including the launch of Tony Orlando Productions and Explosive Films and Entertainment. His focus will extend to producing films and Broadway shows and exploring opportunities in streaming.

A complete list of Orlando’s farewell concerts can be found below:

Tony Orlando – The Farewell Concerts

January 19 — Las Vegas, NV – South Point Casino

January 20 — Las Vegas, NV – South Point Casino

January 21 — Las Vegas, NV – South Point Casino

February 27 — Niagara Falls, ON – Fallsview Casino

February 28 — Niagara Falls, ON – Fallsview Casino

March 2 — Des Plaines, IL – Des Plaines Theater

March 3 — St. Charles, IL. – The Arcada Theater

March 16 — Atlantic City, NJ – Resorts Casino Hotel

March 22 — Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena