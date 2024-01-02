The Michigan Wolverines are on a roll this season, but before it comes to a close, the team already announced news for next season: increased season ticket prices.

The University of Michigan recently announced the price increases for the upcoming 2024 season, set to kick off at Michigan Stadium against Fresno State on August 31. This marks the first time since 2021 that the university has adjusted attendance costs.

Starting this upcoming season, fans will see a bump in ticket prices, rising from $77.50 to $82.50 per game. This translates to a total cost of $660 for the eight-game home schedule in 2024. While some may be surprised by the decision, Michigan’s Director of Athletics Warde Manuel assured fans that the increase is a carefully considered step to ensure the continued success and sustainability of the football program and future athletic operations.

“We’ve been evaluating the data and carefully weighing our options. After evaluating multiple factors, including the changes coming to the Big Ten Conference due to expansion, the quality of our future football schedules, and benchmarking other football programs, we are taking this step to ensure the continued success and sustainability of our football program and future athletic operations,” Manuel said in a statement.

One of the key reasons cited for the adjustment is a recent analysis of similar Power 5 programs, which revealed that pricing for prime seat locations at Michigan Stadium was undervalued. The university believes that by aligning its pricing structure with other programs, it can still deliver more value to the premium pricing tiers.

In addition to the overall price increases, Michigan is implementing new pricing tiers as part of its Preferred Seat Contributions (PSC) update. Previously, Michigan had standard pricing tiers — such as Victors, Valiant, Maize, Blue, and Endzone — with the same ticket price for each tier. However, for the 2024 seasons, the Victors and Valliant’s section will be organized into lower, middle, and upper tiers. The pricing for each PSC ticket will range from $100 for Endzone Lower to $800 for Victors Upper West.

“Implementation of these changes will help Michigan Athletics provide the essential resources needed for the continued success of our football program and each of the 29 sports programs in Michigan Athletics,” Manuel said. “I want to thank our season ticket holders and donors in advance for their continued support.”

Michigan just defeated Alabama Crimson Tide 27 to 20 in the Rose Bowl on Monday. The team will now head to the College Football Playoffs National Championship game at Houston's NRG Stadium to take on the Washington Huskies.

Last Updated on January 2, 2024