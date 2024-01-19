In a musical milestone, the alternative rock band Ween announced their “40 Years of Ween” tour. As 2024 marks four decades since the band’s debut, Ween is gearing up to celebrate by bringing their eclectic sound throughout the United States.

The tour is slated to kick-off on April 19 in Atlanta at the Coca Cola Roxy Theatre, making stops throughout various cities such as Nashville, Birmingham, Asheville, Richmond, and Seattle before wrapping-up on August 10 in Eugene, Oregon at the Cuthbert Amphitheater.

Ween is also scheduled for a special September 27 show in Philadelphia, at The Mann, dedicated to celebrating the 30th anniversary of their acclaimed album Chocolate and Cheese.

As the news of the “40 Years of Ween” tour spread, fellow musicians have been paying homage to the band’s influence. Water from Your Eyes recently joined the ranks of artists honoring Ween by delivering a cover of “If You Could Save Yourself (You’d Save Us All).” This tribute was part of Sounds of Saving’s “Songs That Found Me at The Right Time” series, showcasing the impact of Ween’s music on contemporary artists.

A complete list of Ween’s upcoming concert dates can be found below:

40 Years of Ween 2024 Tour Dates

4/19 Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy Theatre

4/20 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

4/21 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

4/23 N. Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery

4/25 Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

4/26 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

4/27 Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island

8/2 Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

8/3 Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

8/4 Spokane, WA – Spokane Pavilion

8/6 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

8/10 Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

09/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann