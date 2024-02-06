A Boogie Wit da Hoodie announced his 2024 “Better Off Alone” global tour, set to begin in spring with NLE Choppa, Fridayy, Luh Tyler, Dess Dior, and Byron Messia as opening acts at select dates.

Deriving its title from the rapper’s upcoming album, the “Better Off Alone” tour will run across New Zealand, Australia, Europe, United Kingdom, and North America. The 39-show trek kicks off on April 10 at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand, making stops in Sydney, Amsterdam, Paris, London, and more before wrapping up in Birmingham, U.K. on May 5.

The 29-date North American leg begins on May 18 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle and visits many major cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Toronto, Montreal and more until closing in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena on September 20.

The fresh tour announcement will be accompanied by A Boogie’s new single “P&E” featuring Mariah the Scientist, set to release on February 9. The singer-songwriter has not yet revealed the release date for Better Off Alone.

A Boogie has dropped a great deal of world-renowned hit songs including “My Shit,” “Drowning (feat. Kodak Black),” “Swervin,” “Look Back At It,” and more since his debut album, The Bigger Artist, released in 2017. His sophomore album, Hoodie SZN, marked his first number one studio record on the Billboard 200. It was followed by the success of the third album’s, Artist 2.0 (2020), debuting at No. 2 on the same list. In 2022 came the Me vs. Myself – his fourth and latest album.

Tickets are available at A Boogie Wit da Hoodie’s official website, with Australia/New Zealand tickets going on sale on Friday, February 9. Fans can also purchase their tickets to the “Better Off Alone” tour by visiting secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

See the rapper’s full tour schedule below:

Better Off Alone AU/NZ 2024 Tour Dates

Wed Apr 10 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

Fri Apr 12 – Melbourne, AU – John Cain Arena

Sun Apr 14 – Brisbane, AU – Riverstage

Tue Apr 16 – Sydney, AU – Hordern Pavilion

Better Off Alone EU/UK 2024 Tour Dates

Tue Apr 23 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

Wed Apr 24 – Cologne, DE – Palladium

Sun Apr 28 – Paris, FR – Zenith

Wed May 01 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live#%

Thu May 02 – London, UK – The O2#%

Sun May 05 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena#%

Better Off Alone US/CANADA 2024 Tour Dates

Sat May 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena^@&%

Mon May 20 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum^@&%

Wed May 22 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord^@&%

Thu May 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^@&%

Fri May 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^@&%

Sun May 26 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*@&%

Wed May 29 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater^@&%

Sat Jun 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^@&%

Sun Jun 02 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^@&%

Tue Jun 04 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place^@&%

Wed Jun 05 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^@&%

Thu Jun 06 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater at the FL State Fairgrounds^@&%

Sat Jun 08 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre^@&%

Sun Jun 09 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion^@&%

Tue Jun 11 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater^@&%

Wed Jun 12 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live^@&%

Fri Jun 14 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre^@&%

Sun Jun 16 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre^@&%

Tue Jun 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center@&%

Thu Jun 20 – Boston, MA – TD Garden^@&%

Sat Jun 22 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre^@&%

Mon Jun 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^@&%

Tue Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena%

Wed Sep 11 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens%

Thu Sep 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre%

Sun Sep 15 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre%

Tue Sep 17 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome%

Wed Sep 18 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place%

Fri Sep 20 – Vancouver, BC –Rogers Arena%

*Non Live Nation Date

^ With NLE Choppa

@ With Luh Tyler

& With Dess Dior

# With Fridayy

% With Byron Messia