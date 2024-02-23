Los Angeles-based AXS and international powerhouse CTS EVENTIM have joined forces to become the official ticketing service providers for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The announcement comes as Los Angeles prepares to host the Olympic Games for the third time in history, following successful editions in 1932 and 1984. Additionally, it marks the city’s debut as host of the Paralympic Games.

The collaboration, sealed with an agreement reached with the LA28 Organizing Committee, marks a significant milestone in the preparation for the upcoming Games. Under this partnership, the two entities will merge to facilitate the promotion, sale, and distribution of tickets for the global sporting event.

Leveraging their established online platforms, including axs.com and eventim.com, alongside the LA28 website, they aim to streamline the ticketing process, ensuring accessibility and convenience for sports enthusiasts worldwide.

Casey Wasserman, Chairperson and President of LA28, expressed confidence in the collaboration, emphasizing the combined strengths of AXS and CTS EVENTIM in delivering a world-class ticketing platform.

“With AXS and CTS EVENTIM, the LA28 Games will provide an accessible and seamless experience for Angelenos and sports fans across the globe,” Wasserman said in a statement.

The alliance brings together AXS’ robust presence in North America with CTS EVENTIM’s track record in managing ticketing services for major sporting events. Dan Beckerman, President and CEO of AEG, the parent company of AXS, expressed delight in the selection of their joint ticketing platform for the 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympic Games.

“Our combined expertise, along with our commitment to innovation and a fan-focused experience, will allow fans around the world to easily buy, transfer and authenticate their tickets,” Beckerman affirmed.

Bryan Perez, President and CEO of AXS, echoed the sentiments, highlighting the significance of the partnership in showcasing Los Angeles to the world.

“Los Angeles is our hometown, and we couldn’t be prouder or more excited to help showcase it to the world,” Perez remarked.

He emphasized AXS’ dedication to providing unparalleled ticketing experiences, underlining the partnership’s commitment to delivering a next-generation ticketing solution for fans globally.

As a global leader in ticketing, AXS brings its cutting-edge consumer-facing technologies and extensive marketing capabilities to the table. Meanwhile, CTS EVENTIM’s proven track record in managing Olympic ticketing furthers the partnership. Together, they pledge to deliver a secure, fully digital ticketing solution, ensuring a seamless experience for attendees.