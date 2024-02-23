The rockers of Kings of Leon are heading out on a world tour to celebrate their forthcoming record.

Following appearances at Vive Latino 2024, Festival Estéreo Picnic 2024, and Lollapalooza Brazil, the “Can We Please Have Fun World Tour” will begin at the England First Direct Arena in Leeds on June 20, followed by a handful of shows across England, Scotland, and Ireland.

The North American trek will hit 26 cities across the U.S. and Canada, kicking-off at Austin’s Moody Center on August 14. From there, they’ll stop in Seattle, Calgary, Boston, Winnipeg, Laval, and Chicago, making appearances at venues like Forth Worth’s Dickies Arena, Rogers Place in Edmonton, New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The run will wrap-up in Connecticut at Bridgeport’s Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater on October 5.

Fans can register for presale tickets now through Tuesday, February 27 via Kings of Leon’s official website, and presale tickets will be up-for-grabs Wednesday, February 28 at 10 a.m. local time here. A general on sale for North American shows begins March 1 at 10 a.m. local time here. Fans can also shop for tickets and compare prices at secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Can We Please Have Fun, Kings of Leon’s ninth studio album, is due May 10 via Capitol Records — their first with the record company. The 12-track LP follows 2021’s When You See Yourself, which garnered attention with tracks “The Bandit” and “100,000 People.” The group, who first arrived on the rock scene in the early 2000’s, is best-known for hits like “Sex on Fire” and “Use Somebody.”

See Kings of Leon’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Kings of Leon 2024 World Tour

03-17 Mexico City, Mexico – Vive Latino 2024

03-21 Bogotá, Colombia – Festival Estéreo Picnic 2024

03-23 São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brazil

06-20 Leeds, England First Direct Arena ^

06-22 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena ^

06-23 Bristol, England – Ashton Gate Stadium

06-30 London, England – BST Hyde Park ^

07-02 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro Arena ^

07-04 Silverstone, England – British F1 Grand Prix

07-06 Dublin, Ireland – Marley Park

07-08 Nottingham, England – Motorpoint Arena ^

07-10 Manchester, England – Co-op Live Arena ^

08-14 Austin, TX – Moody Center #

08-16 Houston, TX – Toyota Center #

08-17 Forth Worth, TX – Dickies Arena #

08-20 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre #

08-22 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum #

08-23 Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena #

08-25 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre #

08-26 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl #

08-28 Portland, OR – Moda Center #

08-29 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena #

08-31 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena #

09-02 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place #

09-03 Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome #

09-05 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Canada Life Center #

09-13 Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater #

09-14 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center #

09-16 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway #

09-18 Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium #

09-20 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem #

09-23 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann #

09-25 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena #

09-26 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena #

09-28 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #

10-01 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage #

10-02 Laval, Quebec – Place Bell #

10-05 Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

^ with The Vaccines

# with Phantogram