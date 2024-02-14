Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ “Appropriate” has become a sensation on Broadway, leading to its extension and transfer to Belasco Theatre. “Appropriate” marks Jacobs-Jenkins’ debut as a Broadway playwright, following his previous contributions to Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of Thornton Wilder’s “The Skin of Our Teeth” in 2022.

Originally slated to conclude its run on March 3 at the Hayes Theater, “Appropriate” has garnered such acclaim and interest that its producers have decided to extend its stay. The show will now play on the Belasco Theatre stage for a limited 13-week engagement beginning March 25 and running through June 23.

The transfer to the Belasco Theatre heralds a new chapter for “Appropriate” as it makes its mark on the Main Stem. Joining forces with Second Stage Theater, the Ambassador Theatre Group, Amanda Dubois, Annapurna Theatre, Bad Robot Live, Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, and Bee Carrozzini are set to produce this commercial run.

Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, Michael Esper, Natalie Gold, Graham Campbell, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Lincoln Cohen, and Everett Sobers will continue their roles with the transfer. However, due to scheduling conflicts, Elle Fanning will be unable to transfer to the show, with her replacement yet to be announced.

