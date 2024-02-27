The Carolina Panthers posted an NFL-worst 2-15 record this past season, yet fans will still see a ticket price increase of more than 4% in 2024.

According to a team spokesperson, ticket prices will increase by an average of 7% from last year for permanent seat license owners in the lower level seating at Bank of America Stadium. The upper level seating will see a smaller, blended increase of less than 1%, with 90% of those ticket prices remaining flat.

Premium tickets, including club seats and suites, will increase based on the terms outlined in their respective contracts. Additionally, the most affordable package price will remain the same in 2024 from 2023 at $510.

PSL owners should expect to receive an email notice on Tuesday, February 27 detailing the changes in ticket pricing. Then, they’ll have until May 1 to renew their season tickets.

While the Panthers are among the lowest teams in accordance to ticket price increases — as the league saw 26 of 28 teams increasing ticket prices this season — the news follows their sixth consecutive losing season. This past season was filled with various woes, including the firing of head coach Frank Reich and general manager Scott Fitterer.

Fans weren’t too keen on the increase of prices, especially considering the troubles teams faced this past season.

Find more information regarding Panthers 2024 season tickets here.

