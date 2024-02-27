The Carolina Panthers posted an NFL-worst 2-15 record this past season, yet fans will still see a ticket price increase of more than 4% in 2024.

According to a team spokesperson, ticket prices will increase by an average of 7% from last year for permanent seat license owners in the lower level seating at Bank of America Stadium. The upper level seating will see a smaller, blended increase of less than 1%, with 90% of those ticket prices remaining flat.

Premium tickets, including club seats and suites, will increase based on the terms outlined in their respective contracts. Additionally, the most affordable package price will remain the same in 2024 from 2023 at $510.

PSL owners should expect to receive an email notice on Tuesday, February 27 detailing the changes in ticket pricing. Then, they’ll have until May 1 to renew their season tickets.

While the Panthers are among the lowest teams in accordance to ticket price increases — as the league saw 26 of 28 teams increasing ticket prices this season — the news follows their sixth consecutive losing season. This past season was filled with various woes, including the firing of head coach Frank Reich and general manager Scott Fitterer.

Fans weren’t too keen on the increase of prices, especially considering the troubles teams faced this past season.

Carolina panthers raise ticket prices but will go sign the 25th overall player at only the wide receiver position. Shopping for shit groceries then charging the fans more baffles me I’m sorry. It’s a great day to get miles sanders suck ass out of Charlotte while we are at it. — C3 Colby (@griffin_colby) February 27, 2024

My Carolina Panthers are actually increasing ticket prices after that slaw ass season and being dead last in the league. This is the nastiest of nasty work I've seen in awhile pic.twitter.com/riuvQBRLTs — Jon Halpert (@MasterAgenda68) February 27, 2024

Ah, the ol’ ‘losing season tax’ strikes again! 😂 Who knew watching your team struggle could cost you even more? At this rate, we’ll need a winning lottery ticket just to afford the nosebleeds! 🏈💸 #PanthersPriceHike — Law Office of Jana K. Jones, PLLC (@LawJKJ) February 27, 2024

Might consider putting out a decent product before you raise prices. Just a thought. I’m no businessman, though. — Double H (@OG_Journo) February 27, 2024

This is some shit! AND we got NOTHING for attending most if not all of those terrible games last season. WE ARE IN HELL. — Bridget Stockdill (@bridgetstockdi1) February 27, 2024

Find more information regarding Panthers 2024 season tickets here.