Erick Aragón, better known as Codiciado, is set to cross the U.S. for his “Ando Enfocado” tour this spring, bringing his highly appreciated Mexican sounds to major cities across the nation.

The former member and co-founder of Grupo Codiciado launched his solo career in 2021. With “Ando Enfocado” tour, Aragón will take his chart-topping hits to San Diego, Ontario, Fresno, and Ontario. The first leg of the tour kicks off April 26 in Wheatland, California at the Hard Rock Live Sacramento, and wraps-up in Phoenix at the Arizona Financial Theatre on May 5.

Hailing from Tijuana, Codiciado is popular for his compositions delving into the realities of immigrant life, as well as themes of life, love, and overcoming challenges. Latin music industry’s emerging voice blends jazz, funk, reggae, and hip hop with Latin rhythms and regional Mexican sounds. Since the beginning of his solo musical journey, he has dropped several hit tracks including “Bélico El Asunto” in collaboration with Grupo Arriesgado and the viral sensation “Vamos Aclarando Muchas Cosas,” with over 201 million YouTube views.

Aragón returned to the U.S. from Mexico for a sold-out show at the Peacock Theater in 2023 after a six-year absence due to a suspension of his U.S. visa for carrying marijuana for personal use in his pockets. Prior to the show, he announced he was ready for his tour across the country and his show at the iconic Peacock Theater.

Fans looking forward to see Erick Aragón on the stage this spring can score their tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where TicketNews readers can obtain a free membership using the code TICKETNEWS here.

Codiciado “Ando Enfocado” Tour Dates

Fri April 26 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Sat April 27 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Fri May 03 – Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena

Sat May 04 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center at Fresno State

Sun May 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre