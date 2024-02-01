Broadway is set to welcome back Donna McKechnie as she takes the stage in the international hit musical “Wicked” at the Gershwin Theatre on March 5 – stepping into the role of Madame Morrible.

McKechnie, renowned for originating the role of Cassie in the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning “A Chorus Line,” is no stranger to the Broadway spotlight. Having been part of the original casts of iconic productions like “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” “Company,” and “Promises, Promises,” McKechnie’s Tony-winning talent and extensive Broadway history make her a compelling addition to the “Wicked” family.

Joining McKechnie on stage are Mary Kate Morrissey and Alexandra Socha, who will be taking on the roles of Elphaba and Glinda. Adding to the cast, newcomer Natalie Ortega will take over the role of Nessarose, and the acclaimed Brad Oscar, a two-time Tony nominee, will become The Emerald City’s newest Wizard.

These performers will join the existing cast, including Jordan Litz as Fiyero, Jake Pedersen as Boq, and William Youmans as Doctor Dillamond. However, Alyssa Fox, McKenzie Kurtz, John Dossett, Michele Pawk, and Kimber Elayne Sprawl are set to take their final bow as Elphaba, Glinda, The Wizard, Madame Morrible, and Nessarose on March 3.

“Wicked,” which began its Broadway journey on October 8, 2003, with an official opening on October 30, has become the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history. The production celebrated its 20th anniversary in October 2023.

“Wicked” has garnered critical acclaim over the years, earning three Tony Awards in 2004 for Best Actress in a Musical (Idina Menzel), Best Costume Design (Susan Hilferty), and Best Scenic Design (Eugene Lee).

