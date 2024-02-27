Norah Jones, the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, is set to hit the road with her North American summer tour – scheduled to run from May to August.

The tour is slated to begin on May 6 in Boston at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. From there, the 31-date tour is scheduled to take Jones to cities across North America, such as Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Toronto, Boise, Seattle, and back-to-back performances in Brooklyn before wrapping up on August 6 in San Diego at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.

Accompanying the tour announcement is Jone’s latest single, “Staring At the Wall,” which offers a glimpse into the landscape of her anticipated seventh studio album, Visions, – set to be released on March 8.

Fans looking to secure their spot at one of the “Don’t Know Why” singers’ shows can snag presale tickets starting Thursday, February 29 at 10:00 a.m. local time with access code “ENERGY” via Jones’ official website, followed by a public on sale Friday, March 1. Tickets are also available through secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Norah Jones 2024 Tour Dates

05/06 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

05/07 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ Bardavon 1869 Opera House

05/10 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

05/13 – Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center Concert Hall

05/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

05/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

05/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

05/19 – New York, NY @ Apollo Theater

05/26 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

06/27 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/29 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Jazz Festival

06/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival

07/02 – Montreal, QC @ Festival International de Jazz de Montréal

07/05 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

07/06 – Buffalo, NY @ Artpark Main Stage

07/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts

07/10 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

07/11 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/13 – Interlochen, MI @ Kresge Auditorium

07/14 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

07/22 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

07/23 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/25 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

07/26 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

07/27 – Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater

07/29 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater

07/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

08/01 – Eugene, OR @ The Cuthbert Amphitheater

08/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

08/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

08/06 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park