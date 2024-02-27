Norah Jones, the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, is set to hit the road with her North American summer tour – scheduled to run from May to August.
The tour is slated to begin on May 6 in Boston at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. From there, the 31-date tour is scheduled to take Jones to cities across North America, such as Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Toronto, Boise, Seattle, and back-to-back performances in Brooklyn before wrapping up on August 6 in San Diego at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.
Accompanying the tour announcement is Jone’s latest single, “Staring At the Wall,” which offers a glimpse into the landscape of her anticipated seventh studio album, Visions, – set to be released on March 8.
Fans looking to secure their spot at one of the “Don’t Know Why” singers’ shows can snag presale tickets starting Thursday, February 29 at 10:00 a.m. local time with access code “ENERGY” via Jones’ official website, followed by a public on sale Friday, March 1. Tickets are also available through secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Norah Jones 2024 Tour Dates
05/06 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
05/07 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ Bardavon 1869 Opera House
05/10 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
05/13 – Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center Concert Hall
05/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
05/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
05/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
05/19 – New York, NY @ Apollo Theater
05/26 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley
06/27 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
06/29 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Jazz Festival
06/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival
07/02 – Montreal, QC @ Festival International de Jazz de Montréal
07/05 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
07/06 – Buffalo, NY @ Artpark Main Stage
07/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts
07/10 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
07/11 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
07/13 – Interlochen, MI @ Kresge Auditorium
07/14 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
07/22 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
07/23 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/25 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
07/26 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
07/27 – Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater
07/29 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater
07/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
08/01 – Eugene, OR @ The Cuthbert Amphitheater
08/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
08/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
08/06 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
