Phil Rosenthal, the creative mind behind the sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond” and the hit Netflix series “Somebody Feed Phil,” is hitting the road again for a series of live tour dates in 2024. Following the success of his 2023 tour, Rosenthal is bringing his unique blend of humor, food, and travel to 25 cities across the United States.
The tour, titled “An Evening with Phil Rosenthal,” is set to kick off on April 11 in Albany, NY, at The Egg. The tour will stop in major cities, including Washington, D.C., Toronto, Atlanta, Seattle, and Chicago before wrapping up on June 8 at the Mesa Arts Center in Arizona. Rosenthal is also scheduled to take the stage in Los Angeles as part of the 2024 Netflix Is A Joke Festival at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel.
| RELATED: Netflix is a Joke Festival Bringing Comedy All Stars to LA |
The comedian is not only the creator and host of “Somebody Feed Phil,” but also a New York Times best-selling author. His Netflix series, which combines his love of food and travel with his trademark humor, has garnered a following worldwide – with the seventh season set to release on Netflix on March 1.
Rosenthal is also set to release an upcoming children’s book, “JUST TRY IT: A Phil and Lil Book,” co-written with his daughter Lily, which is scheduled for release on March 5, 2024.
Find Rosenthal’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
An Evening with Phil Rosenthal 2024 Tour Dates
April 11 — Albany, NY — The Egg
April 12 — New Haven, CT — Shubert Theatre
April 13 — New York, NY — Beacon Theatre
April 17 — Washington, DC — Warner Theatre
April 18 — Durham, NC — Carolina Theatre
April 19 — Charlotte, NC — Knight Theater
April 20 — Norfolk, VA — Harrison Opera House
April 21 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle
April 24 — Columbus, OH — Speaker Jo Ann Davidson Theatre
April 25 — Cleveland, OH — Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square
April 26 — Munhall, PA — Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
April 27 — Buffalo, NY — PAC at Buffalo State College
April 28 — Toronto, ON — The Danforth Music Hall
April 29 — Ottawa, ON — Algonquin Commons Theatre
May 01 — Ann Arbor, MI — Michigan Theater
May 02 — Grand Rapids, MI — GLC Live at 20 Monroe
May 03 — Minneapolis, MN — Pantages Theatre
May 04 — Chicago, IL — The Chicago Theatre
May 05 — Dayton, OH — Victoria Theatre
May 09 — Los Angeles, CA — The Theatre at the Ace Hotel *
May 17 — Seattle, WA — Moore Theatre
June 05 — San Jose, CA — California Theatre
June 06 — Santa Rosa, CA — Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
June 07 — Sacramento, CA — Crest Theatre
June 08 — Mesa, AZ — Mesa Arts Center
*Part of Netflix Is A Joke Festival
Leave a Reply