Phil Rosenthal, the creative mind behind the sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond” and the hit Netflix series “Somebody Feed Phil,” is hitting the road again for a series of live tour dates in 2024. Following the success of his 2023 tour, Rosenthal is bringing his unique blend of humor, food, and travel to 25 cities across the United States.

The tour, titled “An Evening with Phil Rosenthal,” is set to kick off on April 11 in Albany, NY, at The Egg. The tour will stop in major cities, including Washington, D.C., Toronto, Atlanta, Seattle, and Chicago before wrapping up on June 8 at the Mesa Arts Center in Arizona. Rosenthal is also scheduled to take the stage in Los Angeles as part of the 2024 Netflix Is A Joke Festival at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel.

The comedian is not only the creator and host of “Somebody Feed Phil,” but also a New York Times best-selling author. His Netflix series, which combines his love of food and travel with his trademark humor, has garnered a following worldwide – with the seventh season set to release on Netflix on March 1.

Rosenthal is also set to release an upcoming children’s book, “JUST TRY IT: A Phil and Lil Book,” co-written with his daughter Lily, which is scheduled for release on March 5, 2024.

Find Rosenthal’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

An Evening with Phil Rosenthal 2024 Tour Dates

April 11 — Albany, NY — The Egg

April 12 — New Haven, CT — Shubert Theatre

April 13 — New York, NY — Beacon Theatre

April 17 — Washington, DC — Warner Theatre

April 18 — Durham, NC — Carolina Theatre

April 19 — Charlotte, NC — Knight Theater

April 20 — Norfolk, VA — Harrison Opera House

April 21 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle

April 24 — Columbus, OH — Speaker Jo Ann Davidson Theatre

April 25 — Cleveland, OH — Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square

April 26 — Munhall, PA — Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

April 27 — Buffalo, NY — PAC at Buffalo State College

April 28 — Toronto, ON — The Danforth Music Hall

April 29 — Ottawa, ON — Algonquin Commons Theatre

May 01 — Ann Arbor, MI — Michigan Theater

May 02 — Grand Rapids, MI — GLC Live at 20 Monroe

May 03 — Minneapolis, MN — Pantages Theatre

May 04 — Chicago, IL — The Chicago Theatre

May 05 — Dayton, OH — Victoria Theatre

May 09 — Los Angeles, CA — The Theatre at the Ace Hotel *

May 17 — Seattle, WA — Moore Theatre

June 05 — San Jose, CA — California Theatre

June 06 — Santa Rosa, CA — Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

June 07 — Sacramento, CA — Crest Theatre

June 08 — Mesa, AZ — Mesa Arts Center

*Part of Netflix Is A Joke Festival