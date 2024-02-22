“The Phantom of the Opera” fans across the globe will now be able to hear the iconic musical live with the return of the production’s international tour.

Following openings in The Philippines in 2019, the show headed to Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Israel, UAE, and South Korea, however, the tour was halted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, “The Phantom of the Opera” will reopen in Shenzhen, China on July 2 and plans to stop in Shanghai, Xi’an, Suzhou, Chengdu, and Beijing, as well as one more city that is yet to be revealed.

During the run, Jonathan Roxmouth will return in the leading role alongside Matt Leisy, playing Raoul, with a member, cast, crew, and orchestra totaling 130 members. Additional casting is set to be announced at a later date. Additionally, the Harold Prince-directed play will include the original “Phantom of the Opera” design by Maria Bjornson. Music is brought to audiences by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with a book by Richard Stilgoe and Webber.

“The Phantom of the Opera,” widely recognized as one of the most beautiful productions in history, first opened in London’s West End in 1986 and debuted on Broadway in 1988, earning seven 1988 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It became the longest-running show in Broadway history in 2006, performing around 14,000 shows to over 19 million people over the years with a whopping gross of $1.3 billion. In 2023, it held its final show on Broadway, celebrating its 35th anniversary.

Find tickets to “The Phantom of the Opera” via the production’s official website.