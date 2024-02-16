The indie rockers Warpaint are set to celebrate their 20th anniversary with two new tracks, “Common Blue” and “Underneath,” along with a string of new shows across the U.S.

Fresh off releasing their new songs, set to be out on March 22 via Rough Trade Records, the band will head to a headlining spring tour which will kick off May 13 in Seattle at The Crocodile. Then, they are set to make stops in Portland, San Francisco, Phoenix, Denver, Houston, and more until wrapping the tour up May 26 in Austin at Mohawk.

“Common Blue” and “Underneath” marks the first outcomes of the band since their latest studio album, Radiate Like This, released in 2022.

On the day of their 20th anniversary in music, the band expressed their feelings on Instagram.

“With these new songs, Common Blue and Underneath,” they said, “we tie a bow around this time in our lives and all the experiences and songs we’ve shared over the years.”

While “Common Blue” embodies a fluttering melody, “Underneath” floats around an intoxicating acoustic riff. Watch the video for Warpaint’s new song, “Common Blue,” below:

Keeping their original band members since their formation in 2004, Warpaint consists of Emily Kokal (vocals, guitar), Theresa Wayman (vocals, guitar), Jenny Lee Lindberg (bass, vocals), and Stella Mozgawa (drums). They have dropped four studio albums to-date: The Fool (2010), Warpaint (2014), Heads Up (2016), and Radiate Like This (2022).

Fans can score their tickets to Warpaint shows via the band’s official website. Tickets are also available through secondary marketplaces like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

See Warpaint’s complete tour schedule below:

Warpaint 2024 Tour Dates

05/13 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

05/14 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

05/15 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

05/17 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

05/18 — Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven Fest

05/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/21 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Grand

05/22 — Denver, CO @ Summit

05/24 — Dallas, TX @ Ferris Whelers Back

05/25 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/26 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk