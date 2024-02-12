Following Super Bowl LVIII, WWE released an official legacy title belt, commemorating the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The belt includes the official design and purple and pink color scheme of Super Bowl LVIII with the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign inside of the logo. Additionally, the custom side plates include the Chiefs logo.

The title belt was made as a part of WWE’s multi-year licensing deal with the NFL to create NFL-inspired WWE legacy title belts with official colors and branding of all 32 teams. This is the first-ever licensing agreement between the WWE and NFL.

Fans can purchase the legacy title belt via NFLShop, WWEShop, or Fanatics.

Super Bowl LVIII brought-in an estimated 120 million viewers, breaking viewership records. Aside from the game, the Super Bowl was highly-anticipated due to an appearance from Taylor Swift — who flew across the world to see her boyfriend Travis Kelce play in the big game following a four-show run of The Eras Tour in Tokyo — and a Halftime performance by R&B icon Usher.