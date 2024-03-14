AEG Presents and Cárdenas Marketing Network (CMN) announced plans for a strategic partnership that brings together the current No. 2 and No. 3 live event companies in the globe for a blockbuster partnership. The deal, announced Wednesday, “catapults AEG Presents to the world leader in Latin Music,” according to the news release from the entertainment giants.

CMN has existing promotional relationships with artists that include Marc Anthony, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, and Don Omar. It also has been a leader in the promotion of international soccer touring matches in North America, including the “El Clásico” match between Argentina and Brazil at MetLife stadium and the first soccer game at Lambeau Field between Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

“We are excited to partner with AEG Presents, one of the most powerful global forces in live entertainment. I have known Jay Marciano for over 40 years and have deep respect for all his accomplishments and the tremendous business that he has built at AEG Presents. Together we look forward to making an even greater impact on the explosive growth in the Latin market” commented Henry Cardenas, CMN Founder and CEO.

“Henry is a true entrepreneur and visionary, and what he and his team have built is simply awe-inspiring. We have been looking to expand our presence in Latin music and concerts for quite some time, and it was important that we took the time to find the right partner; we found it in Henry and CMN,” commented Jay Marciano, AEG Presents Chairman and CEO. “AEG Presents has always placed a premium on preserving the identity and unique voice of our partner brands while providing them with the support and infrastructure to expand their reach and influence. Cárdenas Marketing Network is the most recognized and trusted name in Latin concert promotion, and we are so proud to welcome Henry and his team to the family.”

The move is clearly designed to challenge the dominant position that Live Nation Entertainment has taken in the Latin music market, cemented when it finished its purchase of OCESA – then the No. 3 global promoter – late in 2021.

