The Cleveland Browns are on an upwards climb, and amid their success, fans will see an increase in season ticket prices.

According to the renewal information sent to season ticket holders, 85% of club level seats and just about 40% of lower bowl seats are increasing this year. The increase starts with a $5 bump at the lowest level, with $60 game seats increasing to $65, while another 20% of the upper bowl will increase in price by no more than $10 per game. Most season ticketholders should not expect to see a spike in price more than $20 per game.

David Lee, vice president of ticket operations for the Browns, told the Akron Beacon-Journal that the team wants to provide fans with “a range of options for each selling section” and “will rank in the middle third of the league in ticket pricing.”

“Coming off an incredible 2023 season where we had an 8-1 record at home, we know how crucial our incredible fan base is to the success of our team and truly creates a home-field advantage for the Browns,” Lee said.

Currently, there is an 8,000-person waiting list to see the Browns, but amid their 2023 season last year — which saw the team perform 11-6 in the playoffs — it doesn’t seem like the team will need to dip into the waitlist anytime soon.

Find ticket information for the Browns via their official website.