The multi-awarded Broadway production “Dear Evan Hansen” will hit the road for a new North American tour beginning in September.

The Houston-based theatre production company Theatre Under the Stars announced on its website that this new national tour will start its 2024-2025 season off. From there, “Dear Evan Hansen” tour will make stops in Dallas, Texas; St. Paul, Minnesota; Lincoln, Nebraska; Melbourne, Florida; Sarasota, Florida; Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and more cities to be revealed soon. The whole run is planned to last more than 30 weeks.

“Dear Evan Hansen” follows the story of the high school senior main character, Evan Hansen, who tries to cope with social anxiety. His life spirals after a lie that grows out of control while he is searching for acceptance among his peers.

The winner of six Tony Awards, the Grammy Award and the Olivier Award for Best Musical, “Dear Evan Hansen” first met the audience on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre in December 2016 and closed on September 18, 2022. Only a month later, it embarked on its first North American tour, which ran from 2018’s October through July 2023, stopping in over 100 cities.

The celebrated show features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony, Olivier and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal), and choreography by Danny Mefford (Fun Home).

The forthcoming tour of the musical will be based on the original Broadway staging. Creative team members and casting will be announced at a later date.

A film version, starring original Evan, Tony winner Ben Platt, opened in theaters nationwide September 24, 2021.

