Five Finger Death Punch is hitting the road this summer and fall with support from Slaughter to Prevail and Marilyn Manson — marking Manson’s first tour in five years.
The trek is slated to kick-off at Hersheypark Stadium on August 2, followed by gigs in Cincinnati, Vancouver, Portland, Las Vegas, and Austin. Along the way, they’ll appear at venues like Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Denver’s Ball Arena, and the Lakewood Amphitheatre in Atlanta before wrapping-up at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston on September 19.
Presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, March 13 at 12 p.m. local time, followed by a general on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. local time via Five Finger Death Punch’s official website. Fans can also score tickets via secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.
Five Finger Death Punch will be touring in support of their ninth studio album, Afterlife, which is due April 5 via Better Noise Music. The group, who first arrived on the metal scene in the early 2000s, is best-known for hits like “Wrong Side of Heaven” and “Burn MF” from 2013’s The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, as well as “Jekyll and Hyde” from 2015’s Got Your Six and “A Little Bit Off” from F8 in 2020.
Manson’s name on the bill is particularly notable, as this marks his first tour in five years and first time on the road since more than half a dozen women accused him of sexual and emotional abuse. Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, settled a sexual assault suit with actress Esme Bianco last year, and a sexual abuse suit by model Ashley Morgan Smithline was dismissed by a judge. In 2023, he was sued over alleged sexual assault of a minor.
Find Five Finger Death Punch’s list of upcoming tour dates with Manson below:
Five Finger Death Punch 2024 Tour with Marilyn Manson
Aug. 02 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 05 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 07 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Centre
Aug. 08 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 10 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amp
Aug. 13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amp
Aug. 14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 16 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 19 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
Aug. 21 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Aug. 22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Aug. 24 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre (No Manson)
Aug. 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Aug. 29 – Airway Heights, WA – NorthQuest
Aug. 31 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amp
Sep. 03 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater
Sep. 04 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amp
Sep. 06 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Sep. 08 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden
Sep. 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resorts Amp
Sep. 11 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre
Sep. 13 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater
Sep. 15 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sep. 16 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sep. 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sep. 19 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
