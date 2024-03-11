Five Finger Death Punch is hitting the road this summer and fall with support from Slaughter to Prevail and Marilyn Manson — marking Manson’s first tour in five years.

The trek is slated to kick-off at Hersheypark Stadium on August 2, followed by gigs in Cincinnati, Vancouver, Portland, Las Vegas, and Austin. Along the way, they’ll appear at venues like Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Denver’s Ball Arena, and the Lakewood Amphitheatre in Atlanta before wrapping-up at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston on September 19.

Presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, March 13 at 12 p.m. local time, followed by a general on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. local time via Five Finger Death Punch’s official website. Fans can also score tickets via secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Five Finger Death Punch will be touring in support of their ninth studio album, Afterlife, which is due April 5 via Better Noise Music. The group, who first arrived on the metal scene in the early 2000s, is best-known for hits like “Wrong Side of Heaven” and “Burn MF” from 2013’s The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, as well as “Jekyll and Hyde” from 2015’s Got Your Six and “A Little Bit Off” from F8 in 2020.

Manson’s name on the bill is particularly notable, as this marks his first tour in five years and first time on the road since more than half a dozen women accused him of sexual and emotional abuse. Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, settled a sexual assault suit with actress Esme Bianco last year, and a sexual abuse suit by model Ashley Morgan Smithline was dismissed by a judge. In 2023, he was sued over alleged sexual assault of a minor.

Find Five Finger Death Punch’s list of upcoming tour dates with Manson below:

Five Finger Death Punch 2024 Tour with Marilyn Manson

Aug. 02 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 05 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 07 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Centre

Aug. 08 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 10 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amp

Aug. 13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amp

Aug. 14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 16 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 19 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

Aug. 21 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Aug. 22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Aug. 24 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre (No Manson)

Aug. 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Aug. 29 – Airway Heights, WA – NorthQuest

Aug. 31 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amp

Sep. 03 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater

Sep. 04 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amp

Sep. 06 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sep. 08 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden

Sep. 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resorts Amp

Sep. 11 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre

Sep. 13 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater

Sep. 15 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sep. 16 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sep. 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sep. 19 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion