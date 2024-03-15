Fulham FC is set to take on their rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, over the weekend at Craven Cottage. However, before the teams even stop on the field, soccer fans are lashing out, calling ticket prices to the match unattainable.

The cheapest adult ticket, listed in the “family zone,” is going for £61 — and the price only increases from there, depending on the stand and location. Fans are most disgruntled to see the prices in Fulham’s new “Riverside” section, which saw a significant increase. While the section has helped increase the venue’s capacity to 29,300, tickets start in the “Bronze” section for £120, followed by “Silver,” “Gold,” and “Platinum” areas priced at £125 per seat.

Fulham supporters took to social media to air their frustrations, calling-out the team for “ripping off” and “pricing-out” fans.

Fulham is set to take on Tottenham on Saturday, March 16 at 1:30 p.m. From there, they’ll face-off Sheffield United, Nottm Forest, Newcastle, West Ham, and Liverpool. Find their full schedule and tickets here.

