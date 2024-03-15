Fulham FC is set to take on their rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, over the weekend at Craven Cottage. However, before the teams even stop on the field, soccer fans are lashing out, calling ticket prices to the match unattainable.

The cheapest adult ticket, listed in the “family zone,” is going for £61 — and the price only increases from there, depending on the stand and location. Fans are most disgruntled to see the prices in Fulham’s new “Riverside” section, which saw a significant increase. While the section has helped increase the venue’s capacity to 29,300, tickets start in the “Bronze” section for £120, followed by “Silver,” “Gold,” and “Platinum” areas priced at £125 per seat.

Fulham supporters took to social media to air their frustrations, calling-out the team for “ripping off” and “pricing-out” fans.

The prices Fulham are charging for the upcoming game against Spurs. £125 for one ticket in the new Riverside stand😳 Talk about ripping off your own fans. pic.twitter.com/lLq4ZwQuKK — Football Away Days (@AwayDays_) March 13, 2024

Will only stop when fans refuse to pay it, English fans moan but continue to pay extortionate prices. Stop paying them, empty stadiums, prices drop, not rocket science. — Aaron Prettyjohns (@Yidcradle2grave) March 13, 2024

Only £75 to take a child in that stand. For a team like Fulham that has a lot of competition and not a particularly big fan base, surely charging prices like that isn’t going to help grow it… — Max (@Lufc_Maxhj) March 14, 2024

Just stumbled across the Fulham ticket prices for their upcoming match against Tottenham. It seems that prices are growing to that of our American friends where $50-$150 is the norm, except we don't have viable viewing alternatives in the UK. 1/2. pic.twitter.com/4Q9DQj0TET — Bradley Nelson (@BradNelson_94) March 14, 2024

Fulham is set to take on Tottenham on Saturday, March 16 at 1:30 p.m. From there, they’ll face-off Sheffield United, Nottm Forest, Newcastle, West Ham, and Liverpool. Find their full schedule and tickets here.