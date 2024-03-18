Legendary film composer Hans Zimmer is getting ready for his North America tour – set to take place September to October 2024. The “Hans Zimmer Live” tour is set to be accompanied by an 18-piece band and full orchestra and bring to life some of his most iconic film scores.

The North American leg of the tour is slated to kick off on September 8 in Hollywood, Florida at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hard Rock Live. From there, Zimmer is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Raleigh, New York, Boston, Montreal, Chicago, Denver, and Los Angeles before wrapping-up on October 6 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.

Fans can expect to be transported to some of their favorite cinematic moments as Zimmer performs selections from his career, including beloved classics like “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “The Dark Knight,” “The Lion King,” “Gladiator,” “Interstellar,” and the recently-acclaimed “Dune.”

Fans looking to secure their spot can take advantage of a special ticket pre-sale starting Thursday, March 21, using the code “KEY” via Zimmer’s official website. General tickets will be available Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also score tickets to the tour by visiting secondary ticketing sitesl ike MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Hans Zimmer 2024 Tour Dates

05/31 — Dubai, UE @ CocaCola Arena

09/06 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

09/08 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hard Rock Live

09/10 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

09/12 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/13 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

09/16 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/17 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

09/19 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

09/22 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/25 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

09/27 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Resorts World

10/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

10/03 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/05 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/06 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena