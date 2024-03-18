Legendary film composer Hans Zimmer is getting ready for his North America tour – set to take place September to October 2024. The “Hans Zimmer Live” tour is set to be accompanied by an 18-piece band and full orchestra and bring to life some of his most iconic film scores.
The North American leg of the tour is slated to kick off on September 8 in Hollywood, Florida at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hard Rock Live. From there, Zimmer is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Raleigh, New York, Boston, Montreal, Chicago, Denver, and Los Angeles before wrapping-up on October 6 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.
Fans can expect to be transported to some of their favorite cinematic moments as Zimmer performs selections from his career, including beloved classics like “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “The Dark Knight,” “The Lion King,” “Gladiator,” “Interstellar,” and the recently-acclaimed “Dune.”
Fans looking to secure their spot can take advantage of a special ticket pre-sale starting Thursday, March 21, using the code “KEY” via Zimmer’s official website. General tickets will be available Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also score tickets to the tour by visiting secondary ticketing sitesl ike MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Hans Zimmer 2024 Tour Dates
05/31 — Dubai, UE @ CocaCola Arena
09/06 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
09/08 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hard Rock Live
09/10 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
09/12 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/13 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/16 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/17 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/19 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
09/22 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/25 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
09/27 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Resorts World
10/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
10/03 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/05 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/06 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
