The rockers of Stone Temple Pilots and Live are joining forces for a co-headlining run this summer.

The 2024 “Jubilee” trek will celebrate the 30th anniversary of each of their respective albums — STP’s Purple and Live’s Throwing Copper. They’ll kick-off the run at Toyota Pavilion at Concord, followed by appearances in Tampa, Toronto, Chicago, and Jacksonville. Additionally, the pair will play venues like Walmart Amp in Rogers, Raleigh’s Red Hat Amphitheatre, Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls before wrapping-up at Indianapolis’ Ruoff Music Center.

Soul Asylum and Our Lady Peace will provide support.

A ticket presale kicks-off March 20 at 10 a.m. with the code KEY, followed by a general on sale Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. via STP’s official site or Live’s official site. Fans can also score tickets via secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership with the code TICKETNEWS.

STP, formed in 1989, rose to fame with hits like “Sour Girl,” “Days of the Week,” and “Between the Lines.” Live, who also appeared on the scene in 1989, garnered attention with “Lakini’s Juice,” “The Dolphin’s Cry,” and “Heaven.” The former last released Perdida in 2020, while the ladder dropped The Turn in 2014.

Find STP and Live’s full list of co-headlining dates below:

Stone Temple Pilots & Live 2024 Co-Headlining Tour

08/16 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

08/17 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

08/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

08/22 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

08/23 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/24 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp

08/27 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

08/28 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/30 – Jacksonville, FL @ Dally’s Place

08/31 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

09/01 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater

09/04 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

09/05 – Mansfield, WA @ Xfinity Center

09/06 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

09/08 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

09/11 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

09/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

09/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center