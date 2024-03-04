The alternative metalheads of I Prevail and Halestorm are joining forces for a head-banging co-headlining trek this summer, featuring support from Hollywood Undead and Fit For a King.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Halestorm this summer,” I Prevail’s Eric Vanlerberghe said in a statement. “Touring with Halestorm is long overdue, as we admire their talent, energy, and dedication to rock music, and are thrilled to finally see it happen. This is going to be one of the best tours of the summer and one of the best we’ve ever done.”

The outing is set to kick-off on July 9 at Raleigh’s Coastal Credit Union Music Park, followed by gigs at venues like the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre in Bridgeport, Toronto’s Budweiser Stage, the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, and Denver’s Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. They’ll also appear in Boston, Scranton, Tampa, Irving, and Phoenix before wrapping-up at Las Vegas’ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort on August 17.

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale noted that “this isn’t your typical summer tour.”

“This is to world colliding under one haven for our collective armies,” Hale said. “And bringing you a show unlike any we’ve done before!”

Tickets head on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. local time via the bands’ official website. Fans can also score tickets by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

I Prevail, known for hits like “Scars” off 2016’s Lifelines and “Hurricane” from 2019’s TRAUMA, last released TRUE POWER in 2022, featuring tracks “There’s Fear In Letting Go” and “Deep End.” Halestorm, who broke onto the scene with their 2009 self-titled and the hit “I Get Off,” garnered attention with “I Miss the Misery” and “Love Bites (So Do I)” from The Strange Case of… in 2012. In 2022, they returned with Back From The Dead.

Find I Prevail and Halestorm’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

I Prevail & Halestorm Co-Headlining Summer 2024 Tour

7/9 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park

7/11 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center

7/13 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/15 — Gilford, NH — BankNH Pavilion

7/16 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion

7/18 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

7/21 — Tinley Park, IL — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

7/23 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

7/24 — Scranton, PA — Pavilion @ Montage Mountain

7/26 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center

7/27 — York, PA — York Fair

7/30 — Mansfield, OH — Inkcarceration

7/31 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8/1 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/3 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

8/4 — Franklin, TN — FirstBank Amphitheater

8/7 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/8 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP

8/10 — Woodlands, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

8/11 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8/13 — Denver, CO — Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/14 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater

8/16 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theater

8/17 — Las Vegas, NV — Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort