John Patrick Shanley’s captivating drama “Doubt: A Parable” has returned to Broadway for the first time since 2005 and made its official opening on March 7. Now, the production has revealed a one-week extension of its Broadway engagement, with a closing date now scheduled for April 21 at the Todd Haimes Theatre. According to play’s production company Roundabout Theatre, the extension is due to ticket demand.

Set in an all-boys Catholic school in the Bronx, the drama follows the inner doubts of Sister Aloysius over an inappropriate relationship between Father Flynn and a student.

“She’s forced to wrestle with what’s fact, what’s fiction, and how much she’ll risk to expose the difference,” the summary reads, “all the while wrestling with her own bone-deep doubts.”

John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning Best Play features Tony winner Liev Schreiber as Father Flynn, and Academy Award and Tony nominee Amy Ryan in the role of Sister Aloysius. The direction of this brand-new Broadway revival is helmed by Scott Ellis.

The cast also includes Zoe Kazan in the role of the young nun who first notices the relationship and Quincy Tyler Bernstine as the boy’s mother, along with Christiana Clark, Olivia Cygan, Isabel Keating, and Chris McGarry as understudies. Sister Aloysius was originally going to be portrayed by Tony winner Tyne Daly who was replaced by Amy Ryan due to illness that required hospitalization.

Rounding out the creative team are scenic designer David Rockwell, lighting designer Kenneth Posner, costume designer Linda Cho, sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman, hair and wig designer Charles G. LaPointe, and vocal coach Kate Wilson. Charles Means serves as the production stage manager. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Carrie Gardner.

Shanley’s play was adapted as a feature film titled “Doubt” in 2008, starring Meryl Streep as Sister Aloysius and Philip Seymour Hoffman as Father Flynn. It scored several Academy Awards nominations.

Theatregoers can score their tickets via Roundabout Theatre Company’s official website, as well as secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.