Country music star Kacey Musgraves is heading out on the ‘Deeper Well World Tour’ in support of her upcoming album of the same name, following the release of the record’s second single, “Too Good to be True.” Set to join Musgraves on select dates are Madi Diaz, Father John Misty and Nickel Creek and Lord Huron and Nickel Creek.

The tour is slated to kick off in Dublin, Ireland, on April 28 at 3Olympia Theatre, where Musgraves will perform throughout the UK and Europe – featuring Diaz.

Following the European leg of the tour, the “Rainbow” singer will make her way to North America on September 4 and perform at Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania. From there, she will visit cities such as Boston, Vancouver, Seattle, Las Vegas, Inglewood, Austin, and Tampa before wrapping-up on December 7 in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena.

Father John Misty, Lord Huron, and Nickel Creek will join Musgraves as support acts throughout the North American dates.

Spotify users and American Express Card Members will have various presale opportunities. General on sale is slated to begin Friday, March 8, via Musgrave’s official website. Fans can also secure their tickets by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Musgrave’s fifth studio album, Deeper Well, is scheduled for release on March 15. A complete list of the “Deeper Well” tour can be found below:

Kacey Musgraves 2024 Tour Dates

04/28 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre +

05/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso +

05/03 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique +

05/05 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria +

05/06 – Hamburg, DE @ DOCKS +

05/09 – Glasgow, UK @ 02 Academy Glasgow +

05/11 – Manchester, UK @ 02 Apollo Manchester +

05/13 – Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic at The Halls +

05/14 – London, UK @ Roundhouse +

09/04 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center *

09/06 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

09/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

09/09 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *

09/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *

09/12 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena *

09/15 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

09/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

09/20 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

09/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

09/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

09/27 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena *

09/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego *

10/03 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

10/04 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

11/06 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell #

11/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

11/09 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena #

11/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena #

11/12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center #

11/13 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center #

11/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

11/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

11/21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #

11/22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #

11/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #

11/26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center #

11/27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center #

11/29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena #

11/30 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood #

12/02 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center #

12/05 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

12/06 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

12/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

+ = w/ Madi Diaz

* = w/ Father John Misty and Nickel Creek

# = w/ Lord Huron and Nickel Creek