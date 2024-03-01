The inaugural TwoGether Land Festival is set to make its mark on the urban music scene, bringing together a lineup of R&B and hip-hop artists. The festival, scheduled to take place Memorial Day weekend from May 25 and May 26 at the historic Fair Park in Dallas, will feature headlining performances from Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, Latto, and Gucci Mane.

Slated to join the headliners on stage are Grammy-winner Tyla, Muni Long, Dru Hill, Jeezy, Kenyon Dixon, Key Glock, Mariah the Scientist, Three 6 Mafia, 310babii and many more.

In addition to the main stage performances, TwoGether Land will also shine a spotlight on Dallas’ local music scene. Radio personality Bay Bay will create a separate stage to feature local talents like Big Tuck, Erica Banks, Yella Beezy, Chalie Boy and Dorrough.

The festival will feature a podcast stage where attendees can listen to candid talks from popular shows like Angela Yee’s Lip Service, Whorible Decisions, Reallyfe Street Starz, Mazi’s World, and The Smoothvega Podcast.

Tickets are currently available via the TwoGether Land Festival’s official website. Fans can also shop for tickets by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Find TwoGether Land’s official lineup below: