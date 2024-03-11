On April 11, the Hollywood Bowl will host a tribute concert as artists gather to honor the legendary Jimmy Buffett. Aptly titled “Keep the Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett,” the event is expected to include big names from country music and beyond.

The lineup is set to include Paul McCartney, Eagles, Jackson Browne, Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown. Also expected to join them on stage are Jon Bon Jovi, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Jack Johnson, Mac McAnally, Jake Own, and many others, including special guests yet to be announced.

Fellow beach lover, Kenny Chesney, took to X to express his gratitude for being part of the concert honoring his late friend.

Honored to be a part of such a special night of music to #keepthepartygoing and pay tribute to my good friend @jimmybuffett. Tickets on sale Friday! https://t.co/C2lAk8sxzL pic.twitter.com/rERlKTVwFN — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) March 11, 2024

American Express cardmembers will have the opportunity to secure their seats early during a presale event beginning on Wednesday, March 13 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, March 14 at 10 a.m. PT. General tickets are slated to go on sale starting Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. PT here. Fans of the late “Hey Good Lookin'” singer can also secure their spot to the “Keep the Party Going” concert by visiting secondary ticketing sites like StubHub or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Buffet, an American singer, songwriter and author, was known for his laid-back island-inspired music. He rose to fame with hit songs like “Margaritaville” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise.” He drew in a dedicated fan base known as “Parrotheads” with his beach lifestyle music and persona. Buffett passed away on September 1 at the age of 76 at his residence in Sag Harbor, New York, from skin cancer.