Maren Morris is gearing up to hit the road with her 2024 “RSVP Redux” North American Tour – scheduled for 11 shows and featuring special guest Betty Who on select dates. The title of the tour pays homage to Morris’s previous 2020 RSVP tour but also marks the fifth anniversary of her acclaimed album, Girl.

“RSVP Redux” is slated to begin on May 29 in San Francisco at The Masonic. From there, the singer is set to make stops in Bend, Seattle, Vancouver, Boise, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Morrison, Dillion, and Lincoln before her final performance on July 3 at the Festival at Sandpoint in Idaho.

For fans looking to secure their spot at the 2024 RSVP Redux North American Tour, an artist presale is set to begin on March 26 at 10 a.m. locale time. Additional presales will follow throughout the week, leading up to the general on-sale, which is slated for March 29 at 10 a.m. local time – for more information and additional details head over to Morris’ official website.

This tour comes on the heels of Morris’s Grammy-nominated third studio album, Humble Quest, released in March 2022.

For your chance to catch the “Chasing After You” singer live, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Morris’ 2024 RSVP Redux Tour Dates

May 29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

May 31 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

June 1 – Seattle, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle

June 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

June 5 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center

June 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

June 8 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

June 11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

June 12 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater

June 14 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino

July 31 – Sandpoint, ID @ Festival at Sandpoint

^ With Betty Who