My Morning Jacket and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are gearing up for their co-headlining “Eye To Eye Tour” set to take place throughout the month of September.

The tour is slated to kick off on September 10 in Wilmington at Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park. From there, the bands are slated to visit Charleston, Charlotte, Alpharetta, Jacksonville, Nashville, Syracuse, Philadelphia, and Columbia before wrapping up on September 28 in Raleigh at Coastal Credit Union Music Park.

Presale tickets for the “Eye to Eye” tour are set to be available on Tuesday, March 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can register for presale access exclusively at www.eyetoeyetour.com. Additional pre sales will be available throughout the week, leading up to the general on sale beginning Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. local time.

Fans can also score tickets to the “Eye to Eye” tour, by visiting StubHub or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

“We were lucky enough to see Nathaniel and some of the Night Sweats at Preservation Hall in New Orleans some years ago-our minds were blown, our hearts were opened, and we got swept up in the joy of it all. We are so happy to share the stage with these fine folks for a run full of peace, love, music, and fun!” Jim James of My Morning Jacket expressed in a statement.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Eye to Eye 2024 Tour Dates

September 10 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

September 12 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

September 13 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

September 14 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 16 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

September 18 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

September 19 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

September 24 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

September 26 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

September 27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 28 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park