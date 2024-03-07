The NCAA March Madness is getting ready for its three-day festival from April 5 to April 7 at Hance Park in Phoenix, Arizona. Set to conclude the NCAA Division I tournament, the festival headliners include the Jonas Brothers, Zedd, and Mumford & Sons.

Other performers scheduled to perform are The Black Keys, Renée Rapp, Remi Wolf, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Leon Bridges.

Presented by the NCAA, TNT Sports Live Events, and sponsored by AT&T, Coca-Cola, and Capital One, the March Madness Music Festival will have free admission. Tickets can be obtained at zero cost through the NCAA’s website. And for Capital One cardholders, there’s an added perk – priority access and exclusive entry to the Cardholder Lounge.

The festival is set to kick off with the AT&T Block Party on Friday, April 5, with Remi Wolf, Renée Rapp, and Zedd scheduled to take the Stage – followed by Coke Studio LIVE on Saturday, April 6, with The Jonas Brothers. Wrapping up the festival on Sunday, April 7 is the Capital One JamFest with Leon Bridges, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Black Keys and Mumford & Sons.

Performances are scheduled from the afternoon until 10 p.m. local time. Those who can’t make it to Phoenix can catch the headliner’s sets online, streaming live on Friday and Saturday. Additional information and details can be found on the NCAA’s official website.