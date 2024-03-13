Interest in women’s basketball is soaring, and it’s more prevalent than ever after tickets to the upcoming NCAA Women’s Championship game surpassed mens in pricing.

The “get-in” price for NCAA Women’s Final Four and Championship game has hit a massive high, with higher prices listed for both NCAA Men’s Final Four and Championship game. Both Women’s semi final games are slated to take place on Friday, April 5, followed by the National Championship match on Sunday, April 7.

Over on the secondary ticketing site Ticket Club, a lowest-priced ticket to the Women’s Final Four game is a whopping $466, while the cheapest Men’s Final Four game tickets are $329. As for the Women’s Championship game, tickets are available for $361 and Men’s Championship game tickets are up-for-grabs for $272.

Those prices are echoed on other secondary ticketing sites, with the 2024 Women’s Championship game currently at $380 on TickPick — significantly more expensive than the $247 get-in ticket price for the Men’s Championship game. The Final Four get-in prices are just as comparable; Women’s Final Four price is at $482, while the Men’s Final Four is going for $329.

It’s important to note that the Women’s games will be held at the 19,530-capacity Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, while the Men’s games will be held in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, which has a capacity of over 63,000. Nonetheless, the price differences between the men’s and women’s games this year show a stark contrast to last year.

This follows news of the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament, which has officially sold out, marking a significant milestone for women’s sports. The emergence of Caitlin Clark, the standout guard for the Iowa Hawkeyes, has played a pivotal role in driving this surge of interest.