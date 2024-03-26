P!NK has once again proven her unrivaled status in the music industry with her “Summer Carnival” tour in Australia and New Zealand by smashing ticket sales records across the region.

According to reports from Billboard, nearly one million tickets have been sold for the tour, making it the highest-selling tour by a female headliner in the history of Australia and New Zealand. This achievement places P!NK second to Ed Sheeran’s “Divide” tour in 2018.

Earlier this month, P!NK played to over 100,000 fans at Auckland’s Eden Park over two nights, marking her as the first female headliner to perform on the stadium’s stage and break its attendance record simultaneously.

The success of P!NK’s ‘Summer Carnival’ Tour adds to her track record in the region. Live Nation revealed that the singer has sold over 3.1 million tickets across six tours in Australia and New Zealand, solidifying her as the international performer with the largest career ticket sales in the region. Among these milestones are her ‘Funhouse’ tour in 2009, which saw over 658,000 tickets sold across 58 arena shows, and her 2013 ‘The Truth About Love’ tour, where she played 46 arena shows and sold over 600,000 tickets.

The “Just Give Me A Reason” singer is slated to make her way back to North America on September 3 in Tacoma, WA, with back-to-back performances at the Tacoma Dome. For more information and additional details, visit P!NK’s official website.

A complete list of P!NK LIVE 2024 and Summer Carnival 2024 tour dates can be found below:

P!NK LIVE 2024 Tour Dates

Tue Sep 03 | Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome

Wed Sep 04 | Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome

Fri Sep 06 | Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

Sat Sep 07 | Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

Wed Oct 09 | Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center

Mon Oct 14 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Fri Oct 18 | St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Sun Oct 20 | Lincoln, NE | Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sun Nov 03 | Austin, TX | Moody Center

Fri Nov 08 | Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

Mon Nov 11 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

Thu Nov 14 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Wed Nov 20 | Columbia, SC | Colonial Life Arena

SUMMER CARNIVAL 2024 TOUR DATES

Sat Aug 10 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center

Wed Aug 14 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Sun Aug 18 | Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

Wed Aug 21 | Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

Sat Aug 24 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

Wed Aug 28 | Missoula, MT | Washington Grizzly Stadium

Sat Aug 31 | Edmonton, AB | Commonwealth Stadium

Wed Sep 11 | San Diego, CA | Petco Park

Fri Sep 13 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Sun Sep 15 | Los Angeles, CA | Dodger Stadium

Tue Oct 01 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium

Thu Oct 03 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Sun Oct 06 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome

Sat Oct 12 | Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Wed Nov 06 | Arlington, TX | Globe Life Field

Mon Nov 18 | Orlando, FL | Camping World Stadium

Sat Nov 23 | Miami, FL | loanDepot park