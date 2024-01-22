Global pop icon P!NK is set to make waves once again with the announcement of the extension of her North American tour, “P!NK LIVE 2024,” following a successful year of record-breaking performances. The tour will feature special guest The Script in select cities with support from KidCutUp on all dates.

“P!NK LIVE 2024” is slated to kick off on September 3 and September 4 in Tacoma, Washington, at the Tacoma Dome. From there, she is scheduled to make stops in Vancouver, Columbus, Austin, Raleigh, and Atlanta before wrapping-up on November 20 in Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena.

P!NK’s 2023 tour sold nearly 3 million tickets and made a staggering $350 million in gross revenue – making her one of the industry’s top performers. The 2023 Summer Carnival Tour, in particular, emerged as a standout, earning recognition from Billboard as one of the top-grossing tours of the year.

Tickets for P!NK LIVE 2024 tour will be available for purchase starting Friday, January 26 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Citi cardmembers can take advantage of exclusive pre-sales starting Tuesday, January 23 at 10:00 a.m. local time until Thursday, January 25 at 10 p.m. local time via P!nk’s official website.

Additionally, Verizon is offering fans a presale opportunity through Verizon Up. Customers will have a chance to purchase tickets from Tuesday, January 23, at 10:00 a.m. local time until Thursday, January 25, at 10:00 p.m. local time.

Fans can also score tickets by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of P!NK LIVE 2024 and Summer Carnival 2024 tour dates can be found below:

P!NK LIVE 2024 Tour Dates

*PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DATE, ON SALE NOW | ^THE SCRIPT NOT INCLUDED ON THIS DATE

Tue Sep 03 | Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome*

Wed Sep 04 | Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome*

Fri Sep 06 | Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena*

Sat Sep 07 | Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena*

Wed Oct 09 | Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center (On Sale Jan. 26)

Mon Oct 14 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena (On Sale Jan. 26)

Fri Oct 18 | St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center (On Sale Jan. 26)

Sun Oct 20 | Lincoln, NE | Pinnacle Bank Arena (On Sale Jan. 26)

Sun Nov 03 | Austin, TX | Moody Center^ (On Sale Jan. 26)

Fri Nov 08 | Tulsa, OK | BOK Center*^

Mon Nov 11 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena^ (On Sale Jan. 26)

Thu Nov 14 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena^ (On Sale Jan. 26)

Wed Nov 20 | Columbia, SC | Colonial Life Arena^ (On Sale Jan. 26)

SUMMER CARNIVAL 2024 TOUR DATES (on sale now):

^THE SCRIPT NOT INCLUDED ON THIS DATE

Sat Aug 10 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center

Wed Aug 14 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Sun Aug 18 | Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

Wed Aug 21 | Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

Sat Aug 24 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

Wed Aug 28 | Missoula, MT | Washington Grizzly Stadium

Sat Aug 31 | Edmonton, AB | Commonwealth Stadium

Wed Sep 11 | San Diego, CA | Petco Park

Fri Sep 13 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Sun Sep 15 | Los Angeles, CA | Dodger Stadium

Tue Oct 01 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium

Thu Oct 03 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Sun Oct 06 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome

Sat Oct 12 | Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Wed Nov 06 | Arlington, TX | Globe Life Field ^

Mon Nov 18 | Orlando, FL | Camping World Stadium^

Sat Nov 23 | Miami, FL | loanDepot park^