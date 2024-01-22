There’s a unique event happening at the acclaimed “Sweeney Todd” revival. With the departure of stars Annaleigh Ashford and Josh Groban on January 14 and the official replacements — Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit — are not set to take the stage until February 9, the production is placing understudies at the forefront for the next three weeks.

This unexpected turn of events offers theater enthusiasts the rare opportunity to plan and witness rising talents like Nicholas Christopher, Jeanna de Waal, Raymond J. Lee, and more in iconic roles.

Nicholas Christopher, known for his role in “Hamilton,” will take on the role of Sweeney Todd for Wednesday-Saturday performances from January 17 to February 8. Moreover, Christopher will also bring his talent to the role of Pirelli during Sunday performances in that period. On Sundays, the titular Sweeney will be portrayed by Paul-Jordan Jansen. Jeanna de Waal assumes the role of Mrs. Lovett for all evening performances and Sundays from January 17 to February 8.

During Wednesday and Saturday matinees, DeLaney Westfall will showcase her skills as the meat-pie-making Mrs. Lovett. Raymond J. Lee will embody the character of Pirelli during evening performances from January 17 to February 8, with Daniel Torres taking on the role during Wednesday and Saturday matinees.

Directed by Thomas Kail, the “Sweeney Todd” revival received eight Tony Award nominations in 2023, ultimately winning in categories like Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Natasha Katz) and Best Sound Design of a Musical (Nevin Steinberg). The current cast features talents, including Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles as Beggar Woman, Daniel Yearwood as Anthony, and Maria Bilbao as Johanna.

Find tickets for “Sweeney Todd” via the production’s official website. Tickets to all Broadway shows are also available via resale marketplaces like StubHub, MegaSeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off), or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with code, “TICKETNEWS.”