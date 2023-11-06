The Broadway revival of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” will feature Tony Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Aaron Tveit in the role of Sweeney Todd alongside two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Mrs. Lovett.

Tveit and Foster will head to Broadway for a 12-week limited run, beginning performances February 9, 2024 with a final show on May 5, 2024.

Earning a Tony Award for his performance in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” Aaron Tveit previously performed in Broadway productions like “Catch Me If You Can,” “Next to Normal” (Helen Hayes Award), “Wicked,” and “Hairspray.” He has also appeared in Apple TV’s “Schmigadoon,” “Grease: Live,” “Graceland,” “Les Misérables,” and more on screen.

Broadway audience know Sutton Foster from her appearances in several shows such as “Violet,” “Anything Goes” (Tony Award), “Shrek,” “Young Frankenstein,” “The Drowsy Chaperone,” “Little Women,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie” (Tony Award), “Les Misérables,” “Annie,” “The Scarlet Pimpernel,” and “Grease.” The two-time Tony Award-winning actress was most recently seen on stage in the acclaimed revival of “The Music Man” opposite Hugh Jackman.

The big-budget revival of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” began performances on February 26 of this year and opened on March 26 at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler — from an adaptation by Christopher Bond. It scored 8 nominations in the 76th Tony Awards which were presented to winners at the ceremony on June 11, winning Best Sound Design of a Musical (Nevin Steinberg) and Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Natasha Katz).

The dark musical tells the story of a Victorian-era barber who returns home to London after fifteen years of exile to take revenge on the corrupt judge who ruined his life. The original production of “Sweeney Todd” opened in 1979 and won eight Tony Awards, including the honor for Best Musical. In 2007, it was adapted by filmmaker Tim Burton for the big screen, with Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter in the co-lead roles.

“Sweeney Todd’s” current lead roles, Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford, are set to play their final performances on January 14, 2024. The title role was the second turn on Broadway for Groban, who previously starred in “Natasha” and “Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812,” beginning in 2016, for which he earned a Tony Award nomination. Ashford has performed on Broadway in seven productions, winning a Tony in 2015 for her performance in “You Can’t Take It With You.”

The revival is directed Thomas Kail and produced by Jeffrey Seller. The production features choreography by Steven Hoggett, scenic design by Mimi Lien, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas.

Last Updated on November 6, 2023