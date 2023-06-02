The current Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd is set to launch a national tour beginning in late winter or early spring of 2025. Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s milestone musical is expected to span both the 2024/25 and 2025/26 theatrical seasons while bringing Jonathan Tunick’s original 26-piece orchestration and Sondheim’s Tony Award-winning score to the upcoming tour. Casting, dates and cities for the tour will be revealed at a later date.

The big-budget revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street began performances on February 26, 2023, and opened on March 26, 2023, at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond. It scored 8 nominations in the 76th Tony Awards which will be presented to winners at the ceremony scheduled on June 11, 2023.

Tony nominations for the musical include Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role (Josh Groban), Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role (Annaleigh Ashford), Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role (Ruthie Ann Miles), Best Scenic Design (Mimi Lien), Best Lighting Design (Natasha Katz), Best Sound Design (Nevin Steinberg), Best Choreography (Steven Hoggett), and Best Revival of a Musical.

The production is helmed by Hamilton lead producer Jeffrey Seller and directed by fellow Hamilton alum Thomas Kail. It stars Tony and Grammy nominee Josh Groban as Sweeney Todd, and Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford as Mrs. Lovett. The title role is the second turn on Broadway for Groban, who previously starred in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 beginning in 2016, for which he earned a Tony Award nomination. Ashford has performed on Broadway in seven productions, winning a Tony in 2015 for her performance in You Can’t Take It With You.

Sweeney Todd’s music supervisor, Tony Award winner Alex Lacamoire said in the announcement of national tour: “It has been an absolute thrill to conduct a 26-piece orchestra on Broadway, bringing Stephen Sondheim’s masterful music and Jonathan Tunick’s lush, original orchestrations to audiences at the Lunt-Fontanne.”

“To bring that same sound on the road, we’ll be looking to the high-caliber locally-established musicians who have been waiting for the chance to play this score at this scale. We look forward to bringing this show and this music across the country, and I’m excited to work with the local musicians to tell Sweeney’s tale,” he concluded.

Jordan Fisher as Anthony, Gaten Matarazzo as Tobias, Tony Award winner and Laurence Olivier Award nominee Ruthie Ann Miles as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao as Johanna, Jamie Jackson as Judge Turpin, John Rapson as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher as Pirelli/Standby for Sweeney Todd, and Jeanna de Waal as Standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman join Groban as Sweeney Todd and Ashford as Mrs. Lovett in the Broadway revival.

The production features choreography by Steven Hoggett, scenic design by Mimi Lien, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas.

The dark musical centers around a Victorian-era barber who returns home to London after fifteen years of exile to take revenge on the corrupt judge who ruined his life. The original production of Sweeney Todd opened in 1979 and won eight Tony Awards, including the honor for Best Musical. In 2007, it was adapted by filmmaker Tim Burton for the big screen, with Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter in the co-lead roles.

