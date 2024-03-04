The Driver Era, comprising of brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch, is getting ready for their tour across North America, aptly titled “The Driver Era: Live On Tour.” The announcement comes with the release of their latest single, “Get Off My Phone.”

Slated to begin on April 2 at Pittsburgh’s Roxian Theatre, the tour will span 17 cities. The Lynch brothers will also make stops in Charlotte, Montclair, Wallingford, Huntington, and Montreal before wrapping-up on May 8 in Toronto at HISTORY.

The duo has established themselves as musicians since their debut single “Preacher Man” in 2018. With over 450M streams and 31M followers on social media, they’ve garnered praise from publications like Rolling Stone and MTV. Beyond their music, Ross Lynch is also known for his acting roles in Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ and the biopic ‘My Friend Dahmer.’

To secure your tickets to “The Driver Era: Live on Tour,” visit the pair’s official website. Fans can also score tickets by visiting secondary sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

“The Driver Era: Live On Tour” follows the success of The Driver Era’s previous undertakings, including a worldwide headlining tour in 2022 and sold-out shows at venues such as The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and Pier 17 in New York City. The brothers have also performed at international festivals like Mad Cool Festival in Spain, Pinkpop in the Netherlands, and Lollapalooza Paris.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

The Driver Era: Live on Tour Dates

Tue Apr 02 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

Sat Apr 06 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Mon Apr 08 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Wed Apr 10 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Thu Apr 11 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

Tue Apr 16 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

Thu Apr 18 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

Fri Apr 19 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Sat Apr 20 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Tue Apr 23 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu Apr 25 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Fri Apr 26 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

Tue Apr 30 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

Thu May 02 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Fri May 03 – Hampton, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Mon May 06 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Wed May 08 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY