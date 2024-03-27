SeatGeek is expanding its MLB roster with the addition of 10 teams.

The secondary ticketing site announced it has entered into partnerships with the Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, Florida Marlins, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, St. Louis Cardinals, Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles, Colorado Rockies, and Milwaukee Brewers. Through the partnerships, SeatGeek said the company “will enhance the experience of our ticket buyers and season ticket holders, providing another touchpoint to the club’s connection to our fan base.”

According to the Sports Business Journal. SeatGeek chose its team partners based on factors including demographics and market share, while its selection offered it a variety in size and scale across the MLB.

“This partnership lets us expand the impact of our MLB league relationship while giving Braves fans a better way to buy and sell their tickets,” Sarah Kettler, vice-president of marketing and communications at SeatGeek, said.

These 10 teams join SeatGeek’s previously-announced roster of the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers, and Pittsburgh Pirates — all who renewed their sponsorship agreements this year.

Last year, SeatGeek became the Official Ticket Marketplace of the MLB. The move made the ticketing platform an official integrated ticketing partner of all 30 clubs in the league, replacing StubHub in that role.