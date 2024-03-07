Baseball season is just around the corner, and ahead of Opening Day, secondary ticketing site SeatGeek has launched a new product, aimed to “reimagine” the ticket-selling experience.

The new product, dubbed Next Fan Up, includes a new AI-powered Smart Pricing tool, allowing fans to seamlessly sell their tickets on SeatGeek. The ticketer explained that following feedback from fans and partners, it found that fans want a simpler selling process, the ability to get the best value for their seats, and most importantly, the confidence that their tickets will sell.

SeatGeek co-founder Russ D’Souza said that the company’s goal is to make “the ticket-selling experience easier.”

“We’ve spent the last year reimagining the selling experience on SeatGeek and are releasing another set of industry-first features ahead of the MLB season, which boasts the most games of any US-based sport,” D’Souza said. “Now fans can quickly list, price and sell their tickets for another fan to enjoy.”

Next Fan Up offers selling features including smart pricing to automatically track and adjust ticket prices, “Seat Perks” to tag a special seat, and bulk listing. The ability to list multiple game tickets at once is particularly notable; Philadelphia Phillies’ Ticket Operations & Projects Senior Vice President John Weber said that the new feature will give season ticket holders the ability to list tickets to games they won’t be able to attend, “offering more opportunities for more fans to have memorable days at the ballpark.”

“Working with SeatGeek has opened up avenues for us to enhance the fan experience, and fan selling is a part of that,” Weber said. “We’re excited to continue our partnership and set a new standard for fan engagement and satisfaction.”

Fans can use the Next Fan Up feature for all MLB events and SeatGeek Partner events, including the NFL’s 32 teams, Paciolan, and over 100 university athletic programs. Additionally, the feature is available for the NBA, NHL, MLS, NASCAR, golf, and more.

