WrestleMania is just about a month away, and ahead of the event, WWE and Mars, Take-Two Interactive announced its continued partnership with Snickers and WWE 2K24.

This is the third consecutive year of the partnership for WrestleMania, which Mars Wrigley marketing vice president Martin Terwilliger called “one of the most exciting sports events of 2024.” On the Road to WrestleMania, both brands will be showcased during WWE flagship programs like Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, and WrestleMania Kickoff Show. Additionally, the partnership will include digital and social content on WWE.com.

“While fans can relive forty years of WrestleMania in WWE 2K24, we’ll once again tag-team with SNICKERS to co-present WrestleMania XL,” said Dennis Ceccarelli, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Sports at 2K. “We’ll be cheering on our cover Superstars: Rallying Cody Rhodes to ‘Finish the Story,’ rooting for Rhea Ripley to defend her title, and looking forward to Bianca Belair putting on the ‘EST’ WrestleMania performance of all.”

WWE 2K24, currently available for preorder, will be released on March 8 for Playstation 4 and Playstation 5. All preorders also include a month free of Peacock — allowing users to stream WWE content.

WrestleMania XL is set to take over Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field from April 5 through 6. Tickets are currently available via the official WrestleMania site. Additionally, fans can shop for tickets and compare prices at secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.