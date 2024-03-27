Australian rapper and singer The Kid LAROI is taking his talent across the sea as he gears up for his ‘The First Time Tour’ in North America. The trek is scheduled to span 31 dates and includes special guests Glaive and Chase Shakur to join on all dates.

The North American part of the tour is set to begin on May 18 in Vancouver at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre. From there, the singer will make stops in various cities such as Seattle, San Diego, Denver, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, and Nashville before wrapping up on July 10 in Omaha’s Steelhouse Omaha.

Before heading to North America, The Kid LAROI will be kicking off his European leg of “The First Time” Tour on April 4 in Stockholm at Annexet, with stops in Amsterdam, Dublin, London, Berlin, Milan, and Paris among others.

Citi cardmembers will have exclusive access to presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program until Thursday, March 28, at 10 p.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week leading up to the general on-sale, which begins on Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour announcement follows the premiere of The Kid LAROI’s feature-length documentary, “Kids Are Growing Up,” directed by Michael Ratner and released on Prime Video on February 29, 2024. The documentary offers fans an intimate look into LAROI’s life, providing insight into his music and rise to fame.

