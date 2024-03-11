A new solution for sports teams has arrived, courtesy TicketRev, that allows to submit an offer to improve their seat location and choose a desired price.

TicketRev, the Miami-based buyer-driven marketplace for event tickets, announced its new seat upgrade solution, which will be accessible through the teams’ app or website. Fans can submit an offer and teams can accept and fulfill these upgrade requests automatically. TicketRev said this will allow teams to upgrade revenue by taking into account the value of the new ticket as well as the original ticket, which “prioritizes both fan flexibility and team profit, creating a win-win scenario for all.”

Jason Shatsky, TicketRev co-founder and CEO, said that the company is “excited to be changing the industry status quo” amid this first-of-a-kind offer.

“By empowering fans to seamlessly upgrade to better seats at a price they choose, teams can give them true control over their gameday experience,” Shatsky said. “This translates to valuable data insights and a direct channel to connect with fan bases like never before. We look forward to continuing to help organizations set the stage for truly unforgettable gamedays.”

The company revealed a soft launch of the seat upgrade solution during Serie del Caribe, a tournament hosted by the Miami Marlins at IonDepot Park this year.

