Tyla will no longer move forward with her upcoming North American and U.K/European tour due to an injury.

The South African singer took to social media to share the news on Thursday, noting that “as much as this is something I would rather have dealt with privately, it’s important that I share what I have to share with you today.”

“For the past year I’ve been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened,” Tyla said. “I’ve seen doctors and specialists with high hopes but the pain has only become more agonizing as has the severity of the situation.”

Tyla went on to note that due to the injury, she will be unable to proceed with the tour, as well as her upcoming set at Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival, as this owuld “jeopardize my long-term health and safety.” She did not delve into the nature of the injury.

The cancelled tour includes a trek across Europe and the U.K., as well as a run across North America, which was set to kick-off with her Coachella sets on April 12 and 19. The cancelled North American dates included gigs in Portland, Vancouver, San Francisco, Denver, New Orleans, Washington, D.C., Orlando, and Boston, among others. The run would-have wrapped-up at Minneapolis’ Varsity Theater on May 28, followed by now-cancelled performances at Roots Picnic and Governors Ball.

“Y’all still gonna see me around Tygers so don’t worry too much…just know when I’m back to performing pain free, I’m gonna be even more of a problem,” Tyla said.

Last year, Tyla garnered attention with her single “Water,” and is set to release her eponymous debut album on March 22.

Find Tyla’s full statement below: