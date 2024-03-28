Two iconic R&B groups — XSCAPE and SWV — are joining forces for “The Queens of R&B” tour, featuring special guests MÝA, Total, and 702.

The tour is expected to kick off on June 27 at California’s Toyota Pavilion at Concord. From there, the groups will visit various cities such as Las Vegas, Phoenix, Dallas, Birmingham, Jacksonville, Atlanta, New York, Boston, Atlantic City, Toronto, and Chicago before wrapping up on August 18 at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.

“To announce this HERstorical tour during Women’s History Month means everything,” Mona Scott-Young, Founder and CEO of Monami Entertainment — the force behind the tour — said in a statement. “It speaks to the power of our ability as women to overcome adversity and emerge triumphant.”

Tickets to “The Queens of R&B” tour will head on-sale begins Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can purchase their tickets via secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

THE QUEENS OF R&B TOUR DATES

Thu Jun 27 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sat Jun 29 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Tue Jul 02 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 03 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Jul 05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Jul 06 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tue Jul 09 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Wed Jul 10 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Fri Jul 12 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Sat Jul 13 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue Jul 16 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri Jul 19 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Jul 20 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun Jul 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Wed Jul 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Jul 25 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Jul 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Jul 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall

Fri Aug 02 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Sat Aug 03 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sun Aug 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Aug 06 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Fri Aug 09 – Detroit, MI – LIttle Caesar’s Arena

Sat Aug 10 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Sun Aug 11 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 13 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

Wed Aug 14 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Sun Aug 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum