Two iconic R&B groups — XSCAPE and SWV — are joining forces for “The Queens of R&B” tour, featuring special guests MÝA, Total, and 702.
The tour is expected to kick off on June 27 at California’s Toyota Pavilion at Concord. From there, the groups will visit various cities such as Las Vegas, Phoenix, Dallas, Birmingham, Jacksonville, Atlanta, New York, Boston, Atlantic City, Toronto, and Chicago before wrapping up on August 18 at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.
“To announce this HERstorical tour during Women’s History Month means everything,” Mona Scott-Young, Founder and CEO of Monami Entertainment — the force behind the tour — said in a statement. “It speaks to the power of our ability as women to overcome adversity and emerge triumphant.”
Tickets to “The Queens of R&B” tour will head on-sale begins Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can purchase their tickets via secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
THE QUEENS OF R&B TOUR DATES
Thu Jun 27 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Sat Jun 29 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
Tue Jul 02 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 03 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Fri Jul 05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat Jul 06 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Tue Jul 09 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
Wed Jul 10 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Fri Jul 12 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
Sat Jul 13 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Tue Jul 16 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Fri Jul 19 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Sat Jul 20 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sun Jul 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Wed Jul 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Jul 25 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Fri Jul 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Jul 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall
Fri Aug 02 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Sat Aug 03 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sun Aug 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Tue Aug 06 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Fri Aug 09 – Detroit, MI – LIttle Caesar’s Arena
Sat Aug 10 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Sun Aug 11 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 13 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
Wed Aug 14 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Sun Aug 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
