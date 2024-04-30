In a move set to cement ICC Sydney’s status as a premier event destination, ASM Global has secured a further decade of operational rights for the venue.

The New South Wales (NSW) Government, recognizing the success of the partnership, has entrusted ASM Global to continue managing ICC Sydney, extending a relationship that has already spanned several years.

Boasting a roster of over 500 confirmed events at its opening in December 2016, the venue has since hosted 500,000 international guests, along with 1.46 million attendees from interstate and 4.42 million local visitors.

“It is with great delight that we celebrate 10 years of delivering extraordinary results at ICC Sydney across three years of pre-opening brand establishment, marketing, sales and operational planning, followed by seven years of eventful venue management,” ASM Global (APAC) chairman and chief executive Harvey Lister shared. “That’s 10 years of driving outcomes by making a difference for Sydney and New South Wales.”

Central to ICC Sydney’s success is its ambitious economic objectives. With a target of delivering $5 billion in economic benefits over a 25-year period, the venue has already made significant strides towards this goal. Through the hosting of 3,665 core events, ICC Sydney has injected AU$3.9 billion into the local economy.

Looking ahead, ICC Sydney shows no signs of slowing down. With 1,126 events already scheduled until 2034, the venue is poised to attract an estimated 4.7 million attendees.