Austin Durant is set to reprise his role as Harold Zidler in Broadway’s production of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” marking a return to the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on May 14.

Durant, who originally brought the character of Harold Zidler to life during the North American tour of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” and subsequently graced the Broadway stage with his charismatic portrayal in 2019, will once again take on the role.

Set to join Durant on stage is Hailee Kaleem Wright, known for her performances in “Six and Paradise Square.” Wright will step into the role of the new Satine Alternate, a pivotal character in the love story at the heart of the musical.

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” based on Baz Luhrmann’s iconic 2001 film, joined the Broadway scene in 2019 following a successful run in Boston. The musical quickly garnered critical acclaim, earning 14 Tony Award nominations and ultimately winning 10, including Best Musical.

Under the visionary direction of Alex Timbers and with a book by John Logan, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” transports audiences to the vibrant world of bohemian Paris, where passion and creativity collide amidst the glitz and glamor of the Moulin Rouge. The score features modern pop hits reimagined for the stage, including “Firework” by Katy Perry, “Your Song” by Elton John, and “Chandelier” by Sia, among others.

