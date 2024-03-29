Bianca Marroquín and NaTasha Yvette Williams are set to return to the Broadway stage in the acclaimed revival of “Chicago” at the Ambassador Theatre.

For Marroquín, this return marks a continuation of her journey with “Chicago.” With over 4,000 performances under her belt, she has taken on the role of both Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, where she made history as the first Mexican woman in a leading role on Broadway.

Meanwhile, Williams brings her Tony-nominated talent back to the stage as Matron “Mama” Morton. She has also had performances in “Tina—The Tina Turner Musical” and “The Color Purple.”

The current cast of the “Chicago” lineup includes Ariana Madix, Robyn Hurder, Max von Essen, and Haley Swindal. Behind the scenes, the musical is directed by Walter Bobbie, with choreography by the late Ann Reinking and a book by the late Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Ebb.

The revival, produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, has garnered critical acclaim and numerous accolades, including a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

For your chance to catch Marroquín and Williams on stage, you can find tickets via the production’s official website. Theatergoers can also secure their seats by visiting secondary sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”