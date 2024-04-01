Cake added a new round of shows to their U.S tour, extending their run through mid-September with additional concerts in California, Oklahoma, and multiple cities in Texas.

As previously announced, they’ll kick-off their trek May 10 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at McGrath Amphitheatre. From there, the band will make stops in Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Lincoln, Kansas City, Portsmouth, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Houston, and more until their final destination at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas on September 13.

Cake’s history dates back to early 90s, with founding members including frontman John McCrea and trumpeter Vince DiFiore. The band now also consists of guitarist Xan McCurdy, bassist Daniel McCallum, and drummer Todd Roper, alongside McCrea and DiFiore. Known for their ironic tone in lyrics, the band welcomes wide-ranging sounds and influences in their music, such as country, disco, funk, rock and hip-hop.

Despite a long career in industry, the band last released their sixth, studio record in 2011. The band celebrated the 23rd anniversary of one of their biggest albums – Comfort Eagle – this year. The LP includes the sarcastic song “Short Skirt Long Jacket,” as well as “Arco Arena,” their brief but rich-in-harmony and high-energy track.

In a 2021 Billboard interview, McCrea points to country music, “in particular” for shaping his sensibilities.

“Nobody that I take seriously as an artist can just discount country music,” he says. “I really loved archetypal, moving melodies that sometimes aren’t all about originality, but about just communication of feeling — I just fall for that sort of raw emotion.”

Fans can check out Cake’s official website for tickets to their upcoming tour. Tickets are also available by visiting secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Cake 2024 Tour Dates

05/10 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre

05/11 – Des Moines, IA @ Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park

05/13 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

05/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC

05/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC

05/16 – Wichita, KS @ WAVE Outdoors

06/20 – Portsmouth, NH @ Cisco Brewery

06/21 – Greenfield, MA @ Green River Festival

06/22 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

07/09 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Pacific Amphitheatre

07/11 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheater

08/02 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap

09/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheater

09/10 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center

09/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/12 – San Antonio, TX @ The Espee

09/13 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park