Country star and former professional golfer Colt Ford will no longer be touring this year amid recent health struggles.

On April 4, Ford suffered a heart attack following his show at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Gilbert. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in Mesa. According to the singer’s team, Ford’s condition is “steadily improving in a positive direction.”

“At this time, his family is requesting privacy and appreciates your continued thoughts and prayers,” his team said in a statement.

Golf Channel analyst Charlie Rymer shared an update on the singer’s health last week, noting that “odds of survival were grim,” however, he’s now “making great progress and doing better by the minute.”

Hey everybody. News keeps getting better on @coltford All the prayers are appreciated and working. Odds of survival were grim. Now….He’s making great progress and doing better by the minute. Please keep Colt and his family in your prayers. — Charlie Rymer (@CharlieRymerPGA) April 11, 2024

Mike Flaskey, CEO of Mike Flaskey Entertainment, also chimed in with an update, noting that after seven days of being incapacitated, Ford is now “awake and talking.”

With permission, I am posting some positive news about our beloved @coltford! He’s awake and talking, after being incapacitated for 7 days from a life threatening heath issue after his last show. God has worked a miracle and we need those prayers to continue for a full recovery! pic.twitter.com/bSFdrn2nUI — Mike Flaskey (@TheVacationDR) April 11, 2024

Ford has unfortunately faced health struggles in the past and openly spoke about his Myasthenia Gravis diagnosis to Taste of Country. While he said the autoimmune disease has not affected his throat and vocals, it has affected his eye, at one point taking complete control of vision in his right eye.

Amid the news, Ford’s upcoming tour dates have been cancelled. He was originally slated to perform next at Woodford, Virginia’s The Groove Music Hall, followed by shows throughout the summer months in cities like Myrtle Beach, Columbus, Roxboro, Knoxville, and Fort Lauderdale. His remaining shows, running through August 24, are called-off.

See the cancelled dates below:

Colt Ford — 2024 Tour Dates (CANCELLED)

4/18 – Woodford, Va. @ The Groove Music Hall

4/19 – Ashland, Ky. @ Rock The Country

4/20 – Valdosta, Ga. @ Wild Adventures Live!

4/27 – Saint Michael, N.D. @ Spirit Lake Casino

5/10 – Conroe, Texas @ Big As Texas Fest

5/11 – Rome, Ga. @ Rock The Country

5/14 – Murrells Inlet, S.C. @ Suck Bang Blow

5/16 – Hurricane Mills, Tenn. @ Tennessee Motorcycles & Music Revival

5/17 – Lorain, Ohio @ Lorain Palace Theater (rescheduled to 9/27)

5/18 – Franklin, Ohio @ JD Legends

5/25 – Placida, Fla. @ Boca H2O Fest

5/31 – Roxboro, N.C. @ Bullpen Backyard (rescheduled to 9/20)

6/1 – Farmington, Pa. @ Timber Rock Amphitheater

6/6 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Carolina Country Music Festival

6/7 – Elizabethtown, N.C. @ Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery (rescheduled to 10/11)

6/8 – Reddick, Fla. @ Rock The Country

6/12 – Marion, Mich. @ Marion Fair

6/15 – Shelbyville, Ky. @ Jeptha Creed Distillery

6/20 – Wildwood, N.J. @ Barefoot Country Music Fest

6/28 – Columbus, Ohio @ Buckeye Motorcycle and Music Rally

6/29 – Poplar Bluff, Mo. @ Rock The Country

7/11 – Knoxville, Ill. @ Knox County Fair

7/12 – Princeton, Ind. @ Gibson County Fairgrounds

7/13 – Fort Loramie, Ohio @ Country Concert 2024

7/27 – Anderson Village, S.C. @ Rock The Country

7/31 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Oceanfront Concert Series

8/2 – Black Mountain, N.C. @ Silverados

8/3 – LaGrange, Ga. @ Sweetland Amphitheatre (rescheduled to 9/14)

8/9 – Roseburg, Ore. @ Douglas County Fair

8/23 – Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater

8/24 – Lyndon, Vt. @ Caledonia County Fair